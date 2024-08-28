Crypto Market Cap Slumps 7%, But NEIRO Token Pumps 107.5% in 24 Hours: Time To Buy?

Atsuko Sato's Neiro crypto is defying a wider meme coin drawdown, and now some believe Neiro price could trigger knock on meme growth for other altcoins

Despite a major crypto market slump, which has seen the total cryptocurrency market cap plummet -7% and Bitcoin price lose key support at $60k, NEIRO token is defying the drawdown after a magnificent +107.5% overnight pump.

In this article, unpack the latest NEIRO price trends and explore where Atsuko Sato’s new Shiba Inu could go from here. Also, check out a rapidly growing presale that could witness one of the biggest meme coon launches of 2024.

At the heart of the major rally appears to be the Neiro community’s commitment to organic growth, with the token displaying significant strength since a community takeover (CTO) in the aftermath of attempted rugging by nefarious crypto influencers earlier in August.

NEIRO Price Analysis: Can This CTO Meme Coin Overcome Market Downturn?

As Neiro token pushes up despite the market drawback, Neiro crypto is currently trading at a market price of $0.00007 (representing a 24-hour change of +115%).

This comes amid impressive technical structure in the NEIRO chart, which has formed an incredibly bullish double-bottomed pattern after bulls reaffirmed confidence at $0.000027 base support over the past week.

So far, the consequent overnight pump has seen Neiro climb an alluring +115%, with price action now reclaiming a higher support level at $0.0000635 – cementing bullish progress.

Closer analysis reveals that the huge leap was powered by a 24-hour inflow of $8.65m in trading volume, and looking at the order book, over the past 6 hours, buy-pressure remains dominant over transactions (56% taker buys), with retail traders displaying confidence in NEIRO’s price at current levels.

This suggests that the price will likely mount a successful consolidation here—a position likely to be sustained until support arrives from the ascendant 20DMA (which currently stands at $0.0000425).

Looking at our key indicator, the RSI, momentum also suggests that consolidation is on the cards, with the impressive push by bulls to reclaim the higher support level at $0.0000635 overheating the RSI to over-bought divergence at 67.1.

In other words, after such a dramatic move by bulls, the dust needs to settle before the upside can resume – and this will require bulls to maintain dominance in the order book in the lead-up to the weekend.

Overall, NEIRO price appears strong here, with all the technicals suggesting a positive outlook over the coming week – and with such defiance over a wider market drawback – it’s worth considering an entry on the next dip.

With that said, at a present market cap of $28M, NEIRO’s risk: reward is beginning to shed its appeal to degens seeking explosive returns – for this reason – many are shifting their attention to an equally exciting presale.

Pepe Unchained Will Be The Coin You Regret Not Buying in 2024

It’s no secret that meme coins have been the strongest performers in the 2024 crypto market. Retail investors flock to the vertical above utility tokens and major layer-1 alts as they pursue potential 100x skyrockets.

Yet, with so many rug-pulls and scamcoins afflicting the space, it’s also no secret that trust is at an all-time low in the meme coin space, as retail traders bemoan the dearth of genuine projects with actual use-cases.

It’s for this reason that Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has emerged as one of the strongest performers this August, with a jaw-dropping $10.93M raised ahead of the massive upcoming launch.

Baby Pepe is all grown up and ready to assemble his own blockchain! 🐸✨ pic.twitter.com/msfb7bGMo1 — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) August 27, 2024

The rationale behind investor excitement is easy to see, with the intrepid developers working to deliver a huge innovation on the original Pepecoin ecosystem, which exploded dramatically in April 2023.

The supercharged reboot of the original PEPE aims to tackle one of the major limitations that have muted the growth of the top frog coin—its imprisonment on the slow, clunky, and frankly uncool ERC-20 standard.

While other ERC-20 meme coins, such as Dogecoin, have thrived on their own standalone blockchains, PEPE has been left behind – until now.

Pepe Unchained seeks to liberate PEPE from its shackles by launching a new, low-cost, and highly scalable home for Frog coins via a new Layer-2.

You heard it right; this is your opportunity to get in as an early bird investor in the latest Layer-2.

To keep up-to-date with the latest Pepe Unchained news, make sure to join the Telegram and follow $PEPU on X.

