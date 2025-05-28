Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin, and Pepe by End of 2025

ClaudeAI takes a shot at hinting which cryptos could blow up on the next bull cycle.

The Claude AI chatbot appears to be almost as knowledgeable about crypto and altcoins as ChatGPT. With Bitcoin hitting a new all-time high last week, many believe the market could be on the verge of a new bull cycle.

With that in mind, we asked Claude which cryptocurrencies its most looking forward to. In order to get a sense of the projects the AI genuinely values, we had to ask it which projects have the best fundamentals. So, we took three of the hottest coins right now and asked it to rank them on this metric.

XRP: The Project Claude AI Names as the Most Likely Contender

Ripple’s XRP, the flagship token behind the company’s blockchain-based payment system, remains at the forefront of the digital finance revolution because, like Claude AI says, it has the strongest fundamentals for steady growth.

It recently secured a vote of confidence from the United Nations, which acknowledged its potential role in facilitating a global digital payments network with regulatory oversight.

Adding to its momentum, former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that XRP could be incorporated into a proposed Strategic Crypto Reserve as a “hold-only” asset (ie, the US government can hold confiscated $XRP but cannot buy it)—a development that’s placing the coin squarely on the geopolitical radar.

Despite following Bitcoin’s recent price corrections, XRP has shown resilience, holding firm around the $2 support level and eyeing a possible breakout past the $3 resistance by mid-year.

With favorable market trends and growing legitimacy, XRP may be on the verge of a catalytic upswing, according to Claude AI.

Pi Network ($PI): A Novel Take on Crypto Mining with Explosive Price Potential

Pi Network is turning heads as a user-friendly blockchain project that introduces a simple tap-to-earn model. Launched in February 2025, the $PI token surged 40% in the first two weeks of May, in a whale-assisted recovery rally that ebbed a little shortly afterward.

Although currently undergoing a minor 3.3% intraday correction—its RSI sails at a neutral 48—suggesting the market is pricing this one fairly. Claude AI calls this one a wild card, but if its team can flesh out the ecosystem, many believe it could surpass the $3 milestone in a couple of months.

Unlike traditional mining, Pi requires no advanced hardware. Users simply open the app and tap a button once per day to mine tokens, making it highly accessible and appealing to casual users.

This innovative model, combined with Pi Network’s Layer 1 architecture, could make it a standout performer in the months ahead.

Pepe ($PEPE): The Meme Coin That Spawned a Frog-Fueled Movement

Rooted in the legacy of Matt Furie’s internet-famous frog, Pepe ($PEPE) has become a cornerstone of meme coin culture and a wealth generator for early adopters. It has consistently ranked among the top three meme coins since late 2024.

Since its debut in April 2023, Pepe has ignited a trend of frog-themed tokens, though none have matched its impact or performance.

Currently priced near $0.0000136, $PEPE has risen 58% in the past thirty days, making it easily the best performing among the coins named here throughout May—XRP and Pi actually lost value.

With a market cap of roughly $5.7 billion, it is the biggest non-doge-themed project among meme coins.

Despite this momentum, it remains 51.5% below its December 2024 peak of $0.00002803. However, technical charts show a potential breakout from a descending wedge pattern that formed between November and March.

Analysts anticipate that this could lead to a new all-time high by late summer as trading volume and optimism continue to rise.

