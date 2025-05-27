BTC Holds Steady Near $110K as Traders Brace for Bitcoin Conference Headlines: QCP

The muted price action follows Friday’s macro developments, where equities rallied but BTC remained largely unmoved.

Key Takeaways: Bitcoin is holding steady near $110K as traders eye potential headline risks from the Bitcoin Conference.

QCP warns of past volatility spikes tied to political speeches, with short-term traders trimming exposure.

Bitfinex sees rising profit-taking and expects consolidation, but institutional buying remains a strong tailwind.

Bitcoin is trading in a tight range between $107,000 and $110,000 ahead of the Bitcoin Conference in Las Vegas, according to a May 27 market note from QCP Capital.

QCP added that institutional demand for spot Bitcoin ETFs remains firm, helping to anchor prices.

However, near-term implied volatility remains elevated, suggesting traders are bracing for headline risk from the conference, which runs May 27–29.

Trump’s 2023 Bitcoin Conference Speech Triggered 30% BTC Crash

QCP pointed to last July’s Nashville conference as a cautionary example. Bitcoin volatility spiked above 90 following a keynote from Donald Trump, then dropped nearly 30% over two days.

While a repeat of that move is unlikely, traders appear cautious. Open interest in perpetuals has dropped, and funding rates have normalized.

Retail exposure is also thinning. High-profile traders like James Wynn have scaled back positions. Short-dated downside protection remains in demand.

Adding to market nerves are unconfirmed reports that Trump Media is exploring a $3 billion crypto raise, claims the company has denied.

QCP expects Bitcoin to remain range-bound until the event passes, with volatility likely to ease once headline risks subside.

Bitcoin surged past $111,800 last week, capping a more than 50% rebound from April lows.

Analysts at Bitfinex say the move represents both a psychological and technical milestone, but warn that a period of profit-taking and consolidation is likely.

In a note shared with Cryptonews.com, they said the rally began after the April 2 “Liberation Day” sell-off and was fueled by strong ETF inflows, spot market demand, and institutional buying.

However, a flood of realized gains, over $11.4 billion among short-term holders in just the past month, has introduced near-term supply pressure.

Bitfinex analysts say the current phase mirrors past bull cycles where sharp gains were followed by consolidation.

They expect price action to remain range-bound in the short term as leverage resets and spot demand stabilizes. Key support now sits near the short-term holder cost basis of $95,000.

Notably, profit-taking is elevated, with realized profit levels among the highest in Bitcoin’s history. Analysts caution that this could cap further upside unless new capital enters the market to absorb overhead supply.

Institution Adoption Remains Strong

Institutional adoption remains strong. Publicly listed firms like Strategy, Semler Scientific, and Metaplanet have collectively acquired over 8,800 BTC in recent weeks.

Their purchases underscore Bitcoin’s evolving role as a long-term strategic asset, especially amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty and fiscal strain in the U.S.

Last week, Matrixport also claimed that the current bull market is being driven primarily by institutional capital rather than the wave of individual buyers seen in past cycles.

“This rally is unfolding largely without retail participation,” analysts wrote. “Instead of the usual buzz and euphoria, there’s a noticeable absence of retail momentum.”