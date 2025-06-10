BOJ June Meeting Could Trigger Major Moves in Stocks and Crypto – What to Watch

Journalist Hassan Shittu Journalist Hassan Shittu About Author Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: June 9, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The Bank of Japan’s upcoming monetary policy meeting, scheduled for June 16–17, is drawing intense global attention, and for good reason. As speculation builds, analysts say the central bank’s next move could spark a major shift across risk markets, from Japanese equities to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

BOJ Meeting: Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Boom if QE Returns

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and CIO of Maelstrom, believes the BOJ could soon shift back to quantitative easing (QE), a move that would inject liquidity into the economy and lift risk assets.

“If the BOJ delays QT, and restarts selected QE at its June meeting, risk assets are going to fly,” Hayes posted on X on June 10.

I don’t think ordinary Japanese plebes would agree. If the BOJ delays QT, and restarts selected QE at its June meeting risk assets are going to fly.



LFG $BTC pic.twitter.com/ET08M6tWeS — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) June 10, 2025

QE, short for quantitative easing, refers to central bank bond purchases designed to keep interest rates low and stimulate economic activity.

A shift in this direction could serve as a tailwind for crypto and stock markets, both of which are closely watching Japan’s policy decisions amid rising global volatility.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the central bank is expected to slow the pace of its quantitative tightening (QT).

Since last summer, the BOJ has been reducing its government bond purchases by ¥400 billion ($2.8 billion) per quarter. But that pace may soon be halved.

“The pace of reduction is likely to be eased to around ¥200 billion per quarter,” said Eiji Maeda, a former BOJ executive director and current president of Chibagin Research Institute. “They won’t keep going with ¥400 billion.”

Governor Kazuo Ueda’s board is also set to review the existing bond-buying program through 2026 and beyond. Maeda added that once monthly bond purchases reach around ¥2 trillion by early 2027, further reductions will likely pause.

Although the BOJ is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% next week, the broader market focus is now on how far and how fast it will scale back its bond purchases.

Japan’s inflation has been above the 2% target for three straight years, the highest among G7 nations, fanning expectations that a shift toward more easing could still be on the table. Still, uncertainties around U.S. tariffs and a recent GDP contraction complicate the timing of further rate hikes.

“The BOJ must be careful,” Maeda warned. “They shouldn’t rush for normalization when these thick, dark clouds are hanging over the economy.”

Bitcoin’s Price Action and BoJ Policy Shift Could Set Stage for New Bull Cycle

As investors brace for the BOJ’s June 16 meeting, market focus is intensifying on how policy changes could ripple across global assets, including crypto.

The BOJ’s announcement last July to reduce government bond purchases by ¥400 billion per quarter marked a major step toward quantitative tightening.

With an interim assessment now due, insiders suggest the central bank may consider a gentler path, cutting purchases by only ¥200 billion per quarter starting in April 2027. Such a shift could indicate a longer-term dovish tilt, potentially spurring capital flows into risk assets like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has responded to Japan’s tightening moves before. For example, on May 22, just two days after Japan’s 30-year bond yield hit a record 3.185%, BTC surged to a new all-time high of $112,000.

While currently trading at $109,152, the flagship crypto maintains bullish momentum and strong technical support above $75,000.

Price action is now consolidating within a descending triangle, a setup known to precede explosive breakouts. With volume stable and RSI neutral, all eyes are on a potential breakout before July 1.

📉 Bitcoin’s recent volatility has left traders torn between optimism and caution, as shifting global capital flows collide with conflicting technical signals.#Bitcoin #BTChttps://t.co/ZcWeyewRad — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 10, 2025

If BTC decisively breaches the $110,000 resistance, analysts expect fresh highs toward $115,000–$118,000, igniting the next phase of the bull run.