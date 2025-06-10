BTC $109,757.24 0.93%
ETH $2,769.55 7.12%
SOL $163.17 4.25%
PEPE $0.000012 7.60%
SHIB $0.000013 4.14%
DOGE $0.19 3.95%
XRP $2.30 -0.15%
ETH Gas (gwei) 5.65
Cryptonews Bitcoin News

BOJ June Meeting Could Trigger Major Moves in Stocks and Crypto – What to Watch

Japan
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan Shittu
About Author

Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
BOJ June Meeting Could Trigger Major Moves in Stocks and Crypto—What to Watch

The Bank of Japan’s upcoming monetary policy meeting, scheduled for June 16–17, is drawing intense global attention, and for good reason. As speculation builds, analysts say the central bank’s next move could spark a major shift across risk markets, from Japanese equities to cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

BOJ Meeting: Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Boom if QE Returns

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX and CIO of Maelstrom, believes the BOJ could soon shift back to quantitative easing (QE), a move that would inject liquidity into the economy and lift risk assets.

“If the BOJ delays QT, and restarts selected QE at its June meeting, risk assets are going to fly,” Hayes posted on X on June 10.

QE, short for quantitative easing, refers to central bank bond purchases designed to keep interest rates low and stimulate economic activity.

A shift in this direction could serve as a tailwind for crypto and stock markets, both of which are closely watching Japan’s policy decisions amid rising global volatility.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the central bank is expected to slow the pace of its quantitative tightening (QT).

Since last summer, the BOJ has been reducing its government bond purchases by ¥400 billion ($2.8 billion) per quarter. But that pace may soon be halved.

“The pace of reduction is likely to be eased to around ¥200 billion per quarter,” said Eiji Maeda, a former BOJ executive director and current president of Chibagin Research Institute. “They won’t keep going with ¥400 billion.”

Governor Kazuo Ueda’s board is also set to review the existing bond-buying program through 2026 and beyond. Maeda added that once monthly bond purchases reach around ¥2 trillion by early 2027, further reductions will likely pause.

Although the BOJ is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5% next week, the broader market focus is now on how far and how fast it will scale back its bond purchases.

Japan’s inflation has been above the 2% target for three straight years, the highest among G7 nations, fanning expectations that a shift toward more easing could still be on the table. Still, uncertainties around U.S. tariffs and a recent GDP contraction complicate the timing of further rate hikes.

“The BOJ must be careful,” Maeda warned. “They shouldn’t rush for normalization when these thick, dark clouds are hanging over the economy.”

Bitcoin’s Price Action and BoJ Policy Shift Could Set Stage for New Bull Cycle

As investors brace for the BOJ’s June 16 meeting, market focus is intensifying on how policy changes could ripple across global assets, including crypto.

The BOJ’s announcement last July to reduce government bond purchases by ¥400 billion per quarter marked a major step toward quantitative tightening.

With an interim assessment now due, insiders suggest the central bank may consider a gentler path, cutting purchases by only ¥200 billion per quarter starting in April 2027. Such a shift could indicate a longer-term dovish tilt, potentially spurring capital flows into risk assets like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has responded to Japan’s tightening moves before. For example, on May 22, just two days after Japan’s 30-year bond yield hit a record 3.185%, BTC surged to a new all-time high of $112,000.

While currently trading at $109,152, the flagship crypto maintains bullish momentum and strong technical support above $75,000.

Source: Cryptonews.com.

Price action is now consolidating within a descending triangle, a setup known to precede explosive breakouts. With volume stable and RSI neutral, all eyes are on a potential breakout before July 1.

If BTC decisively breaches the $110,000 resistance, analysts expect fresh highs toward $115,000–$118,000, igniting the next phase of the bull run.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,757
0.93 %
Bitcoin
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,563,303,298,515
3.72
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally
2025-06-08 07:41:58
,
by Arslan Butt
Press Releases
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of Ethereum, Cardano, and Sui by End of 2025
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Breakout Chart Identical to 2017 Rally Sparks Bullish Frenzy
2025-06-09 16:33:44
,
by Simon Chandler
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Upcoming Token Sales
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Industry Talk
Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Traders Bet on BCH to Outperform Bitcoin in June 
Harvey Hunter
Harvey Hunter
2025-06-09 16:50:20
Crypto Regulation News
Crypto Regulation Shake-Up: SEC Wins $1.1M Fraud Case as California Trials Bitcoin Fees
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-06-06 21:01:33
Hassan Shittu
Journalist
Hassan, a Cryptonews.com journalist with 6+ years of experience in Web3 journalism, brings deep knowledge across Crypto, Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and Play-to-Earn sectors. His work has appeared in Blockchainjournals, NFT Plazas, Crypto User Guide, PlayToEarn Diary, and Crypto Basic.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors