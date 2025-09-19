BTC $115,370.51 -1.79%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Fed Cut and Bhutan Whale Ignite $120K Run?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Bhutan’s $107M transfer stuns traders – Bitcoin price prediction signals $114K support or $120K surge ahead.
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: All Eyes on This Descending Triangle Chart Pattern – 100% Move Coming?

Bitcoin is trading around $115,800 after sliding 2% in the last 24 hours, with investors weighing a mix of whale activity, global policy shifts, and technical signals. The biggest headline this week came from Bhutan, where a government-linked wallet transferred 913 BTC—worth $107 million—for the first time in a month.

While rumors suggested a possible sell-off, the wallet still holds 9,652 BTC valued at over $1.1 billion. That reinforces Bhutan’s broader strategy: a national cryptocurrency reserve supported by hydro-powered mining. The move coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025, a decision that often triggers short-term volatility before risk assets regain momentum.

Whales are stirring elsewhere too. An early investor moved $116 million in dormant Bitcoin after 12 years, a rare signal of long-term holders re-engaging. Analysts argue that these shifts, combined with Bhutan’s accumulation, highlight steady institutional confidence despite market chop.

Key takeaways so far:

  • Bhutan transferred 913 BTC ($107M), still holds 9,652 BTC ($1.1B).
  • Fed cut adds liquidity tailwinds for risk assets.
  • Dormant whale wallet moved $116M after 12 years.

Institutions Embrace Staking ETPs

In Europe, Bitcoin adoption reached another milestone as the London Stock Exchange listed a Bitcoin staking exchange-traded product (ETP). Launched by Valour, a DeFi Technologies subsidiary, the product offers a 1.4% annual yield on Bitcoin fully backed in cold storage.

The product’s design bypasses Bitcoin’s proof-of-work model by connecting to staking networks like Core Chain, showing how yield opportunities are being built around Bitcoin’s infrastructure. Demand was immediate—DeFi Technologies’ stock surged 5% on the announcement.

The move comes just ahead of October 8, when the UK will lift its ban on cryptocurrency ETNs, opening the door to broader institutional adoption. While retail investors remain excluded for now, the shift underscores growing integration between traditional finance and Bitcoin-based products.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Levels to Watch Near $120K

Technically, Bitcoin is navigating a crucial zone. The 2-hour chart shows BTC slipping below the 50-EMA at $116,432, confirming weakness after a breakdown from a rising wedge, a bearish pattern that signals trend exhaustion. Current support rests near $114,412, reinforced by the 200-EMA at $114,070.

If Bitcoin loses this region, downside targets sit at $113,371 and $112,137. On the flip side, a move back above $116,500 would mark a false breakdown, potentially trapping short sellers and fueling a rebound toward $117,978 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators highlight this tug-of-war. The RSI near 32 suggests oversold conditions, opening the door for a relief bounce. Recent candlesticks resemble the early stages of “three black crows,” a bearish continuation signal, though a bullish engulfing above $116,500 could quickly flip sentiment.

For traders, the $114K–$116.5K zone is critical. Holding this support keeps Bitcoin’s higher-lows structure from early September intact, paving the way for a run at $119,150 and ultimately $120,298. Analysts note that sustained strength here could even open the path toward $130K in the coming weeks.

Key levels to monitor:

  • Support: $114,412 / $114,070
  • Resistance: $116,500 / $117,978
  • Bullish breakout targets: $119,150–$120,298

Wrap-Up

Despite short-term selling pressure, Bitcoin’s long-term outlook remains underpinned by institutional activity, whale confidence, and policy tailwinds. Bhutan’s $107M move, London’s staking ETP, and shifting EU sanctions highlight Bitcoin’s global relevance—not just as an asset, but as a financial instrument shaping cross-border flows.

Traders watching the $114K–$116.5K zone may find clues on whether Bitcoin’s next move is a deeper pullback or a breakout run toward $120K and beyond.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012945—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
