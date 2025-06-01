BTC $104,293.63 -0.17%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: $104K – BTC Price Correction or Breakout Reloading?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is currently at $104,322, trading within a tight range and up 0.14% over the last 24 hours. But traders aren’t just looking at charts; they’re preparing for significant changes from US regulators.

Starting January 1, 2026, the IRS will require wallet-by-wallet cost basis tracking for crypto assets, including Bitcoin. This means precise recordkeeping and could change US trading strategies.

Previously, traders used a pooled basis for tax reporting; however, the new IRS Form 1099-DA will require detailed tracking for each wallet, similar to traditional stock trading.

While this will increase transparency, it could also increase compliance costs and slow trading activity, especially for retail and institutional investors with multiple wallets.

  • IRS cost basis changes are effective January 2025
  • Detailed wallet tracking is required under new rules
  • Increased tax compliance costs

Texas Leads on Bitcoin Reserves

Texas lawmakers passed SB21, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) bill, 24-7 in the Senate, and it’s headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. If signed, Texas will be the third US state with an SBR law, after New Hampshire and Arizona, and the second to invest state funds in crypto.

The bill allows the Texas Comptroller to create a Bitcoin reserve from state investment funds, guided by an advisory committee. Amendments set a $500B market cap threshold for eligible assets and exclude staking options. This comes as Texas continues to dominate US Bitcoin mining, with the highest mining hash rate.

  • Texas to create state-level Bitcoin reserve
  • $500B market cap threshold ensures stability
  • Mining-friendly environment solidifies Texas’s crypto hub status

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: $104K Pivot or Lower?

On Sunday, the Bitcoin price prediction is mixed as BTC consolidates in a narrow range of $ 105,000 to $10,350. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin is testing a downward sloping trendline, with the 50-period EMA at $106,331 capping the rally.

A Doji at $104,894 is a sign of indecision, while a lower high pattern indicates a potential continuation of the downtrend. The MACD is bearish, with a deep red histogram and a widening gap below the signal line.

Levels to watch:

  • Support: $103,501, $102,141
  • Resistance: $106,331, $107,914

A reversal at $103,501 (Hammer or Bullish Engulfing with MACD convergence) could spark a move to $106,331 or higher. Until then, be careful.

For traders, it’s simple: wait for a breakout or reversal. Without confirmation, bearish.

SBBD Presale Surpasses $572K, Redefining Content Creation

SUBBD is revolutionizing the content creation landscape with a Web3 platform designed to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined audience of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just a presale, it’s a movement gaining momentum.

At its heart, SUBBD transforms the way creators and fans connect. Forget middlemen and censorship.

With AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem, fans gain access to exclusive drops while creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for authentic engagement and creativity.

Stake your $SUBBD tokens to unlock a suite of rewards, including XP boosts, premium content, exclusive raffles, and VIP livestream access. Fans can use earned credits for perks, while token holders gain a voice in governance voting.

The presale has already raised over $572,580 out of a $784,504 target, with each $SUBBD priced at $0.05555. The momentum is building fast, and the remaining allocation is limited.

Join the future of decentralized content today. Visit the SUBBD platform, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH, or use a bank card to secure your stake in this evolving content ecosystem.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
