Bitcoin Price Prediction: $104K – BTC Price Correction or Breakout Reloading?
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is currently at $104,322, trading within a tight range and up 0.14% over the last 24 hours. But traders aren’t just looking at charts; they’re preparing for significant changes from US regulators.
Starting January 1, 2026, the IRS will require wallet-by-wallet cost basis tracking for crypto assets, including Bitcoin. This means precise recordkeeping and could change US trading strategies.
Previously, traders used a pooled basis for tax reporting; however, the new IRS Form 1099-DA will require detailed tracking for each wallet, similar to traditional stock trading.
While this will increase transparency, it could also increase compliance costs and slow trading activity, especially for retail and institutional investors with multiple wallets.
- IRS cost basis changes are effective January 2025
- Detailed wallet tracking is required under new rules
- Increased tax compliance costs
Texas Leads on Bitcoin Reserves
Texas lawmakers passed SB21, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) bill, 24-7 in the Senate, and it’s headed to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk. If signed, Texas will be the third US state with an SBR law, after New Hampshire and Arizona, and the second to invest state funds in crypto.
The bill allows the Texas Comptroller to create a Bitcoin reserve from state investment funds, guided by an advisory committee. Amendments set a $500B market cap threshold for eligible assets and exclude staking options. This comes as Texas continues to dominate US Bitcoin mining, with the highest mining hash rate.
- Texas to create state-level Bitcoin reserve
- $500B market cap threshold ensures stability
- Mining-friendly environment solidifies Texas’s crypto hub status
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: $104K Pivot or Lower?
On Sunday, the Bitcoin price prediction is mixed as BTC consolidates in a narrow range of $ 105,000 to $10,350. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin is testing a downward sloping trendline, with the 50-period EMA at $106,331 capping the rally.
A Doji at $104,894 is a sign of indecision, while a lower high pattern indicates a potential continuation of the downtrend. The MACD is bearish, with a deep red histogram and a widening gap below the signal line.
Levels to watch:
- Support: $103,501, $102,141
- Resistance: $106,331, $107,914
A reversal at $103,501 (Hammer or Bullish Engulfing with MACD convergence) could spark a move to $106,331 or higher. Until then, be careful.
For traders, it’s simple: wait for a breakout or reversal. Without confirmation, bearish.
SBBD Presale Surpasses $572K, Redefining Content Creation
SUBBD is revolutionizing the content creation landscape with a Web3 platform designed to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined audience of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just a presale, it’s a movement gaining momentum.
At its heart, SUBBD transforms the way creators and fans connect. Forget middlemen and censorship.
With AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem, fans gain access to exclusive drops while creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for authentic engagement and creativity.
Stake your $SUBBD tokens to unlock a suite of rewards, including XP boosts, premium content, exclusive raffles, and VIP livestream access. Fans can use earned credits for perks, while token holders gain a voice in governance voting.
The presale has already raised over $572,580 out of a $784,504 target, with each $SUBBD priced at $0.05555. The momentum is building fast, and the remaining allocation is limited.
Join the future of decentralized content today. Visit the SUBBD platform, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH, or use a bank card to secure your stake in this evolving content ecosystem.
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Katana Unsheathes to Reshape DeFi, Incubated by GSR and Polygon Labs
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 30, 2025
- How Tether Co-Founder William Quigley Views Crypto Regulations in Trump’s Second Term
- Trump Appoints PayPal Veteran David Sacks as ‘White House AI and Crypto Czar’
- Katana Unsheathes to Reshape DeFi, Incubated by GSR and Polygon Labs
- Rich Dad Poor Dad Author: Bitcoin Is the “Easiest Way to Get Rich” – Even 0.01 BTC Could Be Life-Changing
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 30, 2025