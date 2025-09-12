Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: Grayscale Updates ETF Filing – Is BCH the Next Sleeper to Explode?

Grayscale just updated its BCH ETF filing – Bitcoin Cash price prediction now teases a breakout toward $1,000+.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is gaining fresh momentum as Grayscale moves forward with its updated ETF application – fueling a wave of speculation and strengthening a bullish Bitcoin Cash price prediction.

The firm’s revised filing brings a potential BCH-backed ETF in the U.S. one step closer to reality, with the countdown now on for regulatory approval.

If launched, the ETF could significantly boost demand by opening the door to institutional capital.

🔷️ U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) – August Data



📉 August PPI came in at -0.1%, surprising markets with a decline.

⏳ Expectation: +0.3%

🔙 Previous: +0.7%



This softer reading reflects lower service costs, signaling potential cooling inflationary pressures.



⚠️ This is not… — The Boss (@Crypto_TheBoss) September 10, 2025

The SEC could take up to 180 days to respond to this updated filing for Bitcoin Cash and another 60 days in case they see the need to make amendments.

Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction: BCH Could Climb to $1,000 If It Breaks This Key Resistance

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is closing in on a major milestone, with a potential flip of Avalanche (AVAX) and Stellar (XLM) on the horizon.

If these rivals fail to catch up with the market’s latest bullish surge, BCH could climb into the 15th spot on crypto’s market cap. rankings.

echnically, BCH has been riding a clean ascending price channel since April, pointing to a sustained uptrend.

The token is now approaching a key resistance level near $630 – a zone it’s tested twice before.

A third breakout attempt could be the one that sticks.

If bulls push past $750, especially on high volume, it would confirm a breakout and set the stage for a powerful rally toward $1,000 in the near term.

And with altcoin season accelerating, many investors are looking beyond large caps for higher upside.

That’s why early movers are now shifting focus to top crypto presales – projects with breakout potential that could outpace even BCH as momentum floods back into the market.

