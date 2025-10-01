Best Crypto to Buy Now 1 October – XRP, Pepe, Pi Coin

If you want tasty potential upside ahead of Christmas, you shouldn't miss out on XRP, Pepe and Pi Network.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Crypto markets advanced 3% overnight in what looks like a sustained recovery from recent price inertia, leaving many traders asking the pressing question: which tokens are the best to buy right now?

Bitcoin remains about 7% below its all-time high (ATH) of $124,128, recorded mid-August. However, its dominance is waning as investor enthusiasm shifts toward high-performing altcoins and the best meme coins, many of which have hit fresh records within the past year.

This renewed optimism stems largely from two landmark policy changes in Washington. President Trump recently signed the GENIUS Act, the first U.S. law focused solely on stablecoin regulation. Shortly afterward, the SEC unveiled “Project Crypto,” a major modernization push to bring securities regulations into alignment with digital assets.

With sentiment recovering, traders are keeping close tabs on XRP, Pepe, and Pi Network as the best crypto dip-buying opportunities ahead of what could be the next bullish cycle.

Ripple ($XRP): Dominating Global Crypto Payments and Best Poised to Lead 2025’s Altcoin Rally

Ripple’s XRP ($XRP) hit a record high of $3.65 on July 18 this year, right as the GENIUS Act passed into law. It was the first sign of movement for holders after seven years trading below its 2018 all-time high (ATH) of $3.40, five of which were marred by a high-profile SEC lawsuit. Today it trades around $2.94, or 20% below the peak.

XRP’s edge comes from its fast, low-cost cross-border payment network, making it a modern alternative to legacy systems like SWIFT. Its credibility has grown with recognition from the UN Capital Development Fund and wider U.S. financial adoption.

Ripple’s policy clout was underscored earlier this year when CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined a White House roundtable on crypto. The rollout of RLUSD, Ripple’s U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin, highlights its push into the rapidly growing stablecoin market.

Momentum also accelerated after a pivotal 2023 court ruling confirmed XRP’s retail sales were not securities, an important victory in its long battle with the SEC.

Over the past 12 months, XRP has soared 366%, easily outpacing Bitcoin’s still-strong 82% gains. After peaking in July, it found support near $3 before sliding during the September downturn.

Currently, XRP’s RSI sits near 51 and is trending higher, suggesting more upside in the short term.

Even though Fed rate cuts and the debut of the first spot XRP ETF at the end of last month didn’t spark a breakout, the presence of three bullish flag patterns on the charts, combined with upcoming ETF rulings expected in mid-October, could propel XRP up to $7 by the New Year.

Pepe ($PEPE): Meme Token Star Still Brimming With Growth Potential

Launched in April 2023, Pepe ($PEPE) quickly rose to become one of the top meme coins by market cap, taking inspiration from Matt Furie’s legendary frog meme.

Its meteoric rise triggered a flood of imitators, though none matched its success. Now capitalizing a little over $4 billion of crypto’s $4.09 trillion market cap, Pepe has captured worldwide attention, even Elon Musk briefly adopted its logo as his X profile picture.

Currently trading at around $0.000009621, PEPE is down 66% from its late-2024 high of $0.00002803, as broader macroeconomic headwinds dragged on crypto markets through most of the summer.

Still, October has historically been a strong month for digital assets, and if the “Uptober” trend repeats, Pepe could be challenging new highs by November, with analysts pointing to possible 3.5× returns by 2026.

At present, its RSI sits near 44 and climbing, signaling people are buying back in, so the price could well be significantly higher next week. Supporters believe that a friendlier macro environment and improving investor confidence could drive PEPE into uncharted price levels later this year.

Pi Network ($PI): Can the Mobile Mining Pioneer Regain Strength Before Year’s End?

Pi Network revolutionized mining by introducing a tap-to-earn model that democratizes crypto mining by eliminating the need for energy-intensive rigs or big stakes.

With users able to mine tokens through simply opening the app daily and tapping, Pi dramatically lowered the barrier to entry, allowing newcomers to participate in crypto without technical hurdles.

Since May, Pi’s RSI has risen from below 30 to around 34, a bullish sign suggesting traders are buying the recent dip. The team is currently rolling out major upgrades, transitioning the network from version 19 to version 23, a critical step toward the long-awaited mainnet launch.

For long-term believers, this cooldown phase may present a strategic buying opportunity. A falling wedge pattern spotted earlier this year suggests a possible breakout by December. If market sentiment turns positive, Pi could push back above $1.50 before November ends, which would be a seven-month high.

Thanks to its easy-to-use interface and proprietary Layer 1 blockchain, Pi is well-positioned to capture adoption in the next wave of crypto expansion.

