Cryptonews Price Analysis

Analyst Who Called the ‘Liberation Day’ Crash Now Says “Dips Are for Buying”, Bitcoin And Gold Going Higher in 2026 – Top Crypto to Buy Today?

Bitcoin Gold Price Prediction
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Analyst Who Called the ‘Liberation Day’ Crash Now Says “Dips Are for Buying”, Bitcoin And Gold Going Higher in 2026 - Top Crypto to Buy Today?

With the market rising today after a shaky start of the week, Bitcoin has regained its position as the top crypto to buy at the moment.

The original cryptocurrency has risen by 6% in a week, while prominent analyst Alex Krüger – who famously predicted the Liberation Day crash in April – is now forecasting that BTC will outperform gold next year.

This is a bullish prediction, but Bitcoin has the fundamentals and momentum to vindicate it, while one soon-to-be-launching token could also post big gains in 2026.

Analyst Who Called the ‘Liberation Day’ Crash Now Says “Dips Are for Buying”, Bitcoin And Gold Going Higher in 2026 – Top Crypto to Buy Today?

Posting on X, Krüger declared, “Strong view: BTC will vastly outperform gold in 2026 […] screenshot this, and ping me in 14.5 months.

The analyst has doubled down on this prediction in a more recent post, which qualified his earlier remarks by suggesting that gold will still perform well next year, even if it may experience a slowdown of sorts.

He wrote, “But fundamentals for gold have not turned, only slightly deteriorated given reduced risk around US & China. And the same catalyst that would propel equities and Bitcoin higher in 2026 (Trump’s Fed) would benefit gold.”

On the basis of this analysis, he concluded this post by affirming that “Dips are thus for buying,” something which investors appear to have been doing today.

If we look at Bitcoin, its current price of $111,275 puts it up by 1.5% in the past 24 hours, while it remains up by 66% in a year.

Bitcoin price chart - top crypto to buy today.

It is, however, down by 8% in a fortnight, and we see such losses reflected in its 1-day chart, which shows BTC beginning to bounce from a bottom.

For instance, its relative strength index (yellow) has risen from 35 a few days ago to almost 50 today, and it looks ready to rise further.

On top of this, Bitcoin’s price has been trading within a bullish pennant, which is converging to a point where we may see a breakout.

Assuming that today’s U.S. inflation data is positive, we could see the BTC price rally over the weekend, potentially returning to $120,000.

And given ongoing institutional investment, Bitcoin remains one of the top crypto to buy for the longer term, with price able to reach $150,000 (or higher) by the end of the year.

Snorter Token Raises $5.5 Million As It Prepares to List: Could It Go Parabolic?

While Bitcoin has bullish short- and long-term prospects, traders may also want to maintain a diversified portfolio, so as to widen their exposure to potential gains.

Such a portfolio would include some allocation to newer coins, including presale tokens, which can sometimes rally strongly when they list for the first time.

And one presale coin that’s going to list soon is Snorter ($SNORT), an Ethereum- and Solana- based token that has now raised $5.5 million in its sale.

This sale will end in only three days, so investors don’t have much time left to get involved, and to buy some SNORT early.

What’s appealing about Snorter is that it will launch a state-of-the-art automated sniping bot, which will scan the market for big moves and make trades on behalf of users.

By using AI, Snorter can detect when a coin is about to rally or dump, enabling its users to stay ahead of other traders. It also boasts a copy trading feature, which means users can mirror the strategies and transactions of larger traders.

Snorter also enables atomic swaps, limit orders and protection against rug-pull tokens. This all promises to make it one of the best new trading bots in crypto, with investors able to join its sale at the official Snorter website.

It’s now selling at its final presale price of $0.1083, although the success of its sale would suggest that it could rally much higher than this once it lists.

Visit the Official Snorter Website Here

