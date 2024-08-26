AI Crypto Bullish As NVIDIA Earnings Projected to Reach 141% YoY

Author Arslan Butt Author Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is a professional live webinar speaker and derivatives (cryptocurrency, forex, commodities, and indices) analyst. He brings a broad range of skills to help beginners evaluate financial... Author Profile Share Copied Last updated: August 25, 2024 23:59 EDT

Why Trust Cryptonews With over a decade of crypto coverage, Cryptonews delivers authoritative insights you can rely on. Our veteran team of journalists and analysts combines in-depth market knowledge with hands-on testing of blockchain technologies. We maintain strict editorial standards , ensuring factual accuracy and impartial reporting on both established cryptocurrencies and emerging projects. Our longstanding presence in the industry and commitment to quality journalism make Cryptonews a trusted source in the dynamic world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

The AI crypto market is experiencing a significant bullish run, driven by anticipation surrounding NVIDIA’s upcoming earnings report. Tokens like FET, TAO, and RENDER have surged ahead, outperforming Bitcoin as investors look forward to NVIDIA’s financial data, which is expected to show a remarkable 141% year-over-year increase in earnings.

AI Tokens Lead the Charge in a Bullish Crypto Market

As the broader crypto market rides a wave of positive momentum, AI-related tokens are taking center stage. While Bitcoin posted a strong weekly gain of over nearly 12%, AI tokens have outpaced it, driven by anticipation surrounding NVIDIA’s Q2 earnings report on August 28.

Top Performers:

This past week, AI-driven tokens have taken the crypto market by storm, led by VIDT DAO (VIDT), which soared by a staggering +164%, now trading at $0.046. PaLM AI (PALM) followed closely, with an impressive +89% increase, reaching $0.552. Arcblock (ABT) climbed +69% to $2.07, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) wasn’t far behind, with a +67% rise, now valued at $1.36. Meanwhile, inSure DeFi (SURE) saw a solid +55% gain, trading at $0.0049.

Other notable mentions include Nosana (NOS), which rose +54% to $2.23, and zKML (ZKML), up +50% to $0.24. Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) rounded out the top performers with a +50% increase, now at $0.105.

These tokens have not only recovered from early August’s losses but have surged past their pre-dip levels, capturing the market’s attention as traders eagerly await NVIDIA’s upcoming earnings report. If current trends persist, these AI-linked tokens could continue their upward momentum.

Whale Activity Signals Strong Market Confidence

According to insights from the analysis platform Lookonchain, significant whale activity has been observed in the FET market.

In a noteworthy transaction, a whale repurchased 1.79 million FET tokens for $1.33 each, just days after selling them at a lower price of $1.02.

The price of $FET has surged 70% in the past 7 days!



A whale seemed to regret selling before and spent 2.385M $USDT to buy 1.79M $FET back from #Binance at a higher price of $1.33 6 hours ago



This whale sold 2.33M $FET for 2.385M $USDT at $1.02 from Aug 11 to Aug 23.… pic.twitter.com/SNIbPrNp0z — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 26, 2024

Lookonchain Tweet: “The price of $FET has surged 70% in the past 7 days! A whale seemed to regret selling before and spent 2.385M $USDT to buy 1.79M $FET back from #Binance at a higher price of $1.33 6 hours ago.”

This behavior indicates growing confidence among major investors, who are betting on further price increases in the AI crypto space.

NVIDIA Earnings Expected to Propel AI Market Further

The upcoming NVIDIA earnings report is one of the most anticipated financial events of the year, particularly for the tech sector. Analysts are predicting a staggering 141% year-over-year increase in earnings, with revenues expected to hit $28.68 billion—an impressive 113% rise compared to Q2 2023.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Analysts expect 65 cents per share, marking significant growth.

Analysts expect 65 cents per share, marking significant growth. Revenue Projections: Expected to reach $28.68 billion, up 10% from Q1 2024.

Expected to reach $28.68 billion, up 10% from Q1 2024. Five Consecutive Quarters: If expectations hold, this will mark NVIDIA’s fifth consecutive quarter of triple-digit growth.

This optimism extends beyond just NVIDIA, with the tech sector expected to benefit from these strong earnings. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate cuts in September could provide further support for both the AI crypto market and the broader tech sector.

Conclusion: AI Crypto Riding High on NVIDIA’s Success

As the AI crypto market experiences an impressive upswing, driven by anticipation surrounding NVIDIA’s earnings report, the enthusiasm for alternative coins like meme tokens is also surging.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), currently in its presale phase, is gaining significant attention alongside these AI coins.

Why Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is a Strong Addition to Your Crypto Portfolio

Meme coins are rising, and $PEPU, a promising newcomer, offers the potential for substantial gains.

Presale Advantage: Investing in $PEPU during its presale could lead to significant returns, according to crypto experts like Jacob Crypto Bury.

Passive Income Opportunity: The 499% APY staking feature presents an attractive opportunity for generating passive income.

Investor Confidence: With 321 million $PEPU tokens already staked, there is strong investor confidence in the project’s long-term prospects.

Don’t Miss Out on the Pepe Unchained Presale

Secure Investment: Pepe Unchained’s smart contract has been thoroughly audited by Coinsult and SolidProof.

Easy Purchase Options: You can buy $PEPU using ETH, USDT, BNB, or a credit card.

Take Action Now: Don’t miss this opportunity to potentially grow your wealth significantly!

This sentiment is echoed by popular crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury, who anticipates strong growth for meme coins this year and highlights the benefits of investing in presales like Pepe Unchained.

Pepe Unchained will alter the course of meme coins forever.



The whole world is starting to take notice.



$10 Million Raised.



This is a MONUMENTAL MILESTONE! Get ready for fireworks! pic.twitter.com/yrmU0WuvhV — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) August 22, 2024

Buy $PEPU Presale Now

The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) presale is rapidly approaching its next price increase. . So far, $10.68 million has been raised out of the $10.80 million goal. Currently, 1 $PEPU is priced at $0.0093105.

Don’t miss your chance to secure $PEPU tokens before the price goes up!

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.