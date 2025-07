over the last 2 weeks, Hyperliquid has only had 3 days of revenue being below $3M (weekends)



Over 50% of days have had over $4M in revenue



The average revenue over this time period is $3.7M per day



That's $1.35B annualized revenue$HYPE is currently trading at a market cap of… pic.twitter.com/zZJYe3O9BX